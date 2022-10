Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at DeCaro Doran Siciliano Gallagher & DeBlasis on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by the Rathbone Group on behalf of State Farm, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective Allstar Hover-1 hoverboard. The case is 1:22-cv-02699, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Hype Wireless LPD Ltd. et al.