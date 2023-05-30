State Farm Faces Class Action for Allegedly Shortchanging Ow...

News From Law.com

Fort Lauderdale attorney Cristina Pierson and her co-counsel Daren Stabinski have planted their heels into a battle with State Farm Automobile Insurance Co. over alleged breach of contract for insurance coverage of luxury vehicles, going back as far as five years. If successful, the recovery will be well into the millions, attorneys said. "This is one of those cases where you just you just hear what's happening, and it shouts to you that something needs to be done," said Cristina Pierson, partner with Kelley|Uustal.

May 30, 2023, 2:24 PM

