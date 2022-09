New Suit

State Farm Insurance sued Alysha Mills, John D. Mills and John Mills Jr. Tuesday in Tennessee Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, which arises from underinsured motorist claims, was filed by Hickman, Goza & Spragins. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02632, State Farm Automobile Insurance Company v. Mills et al.