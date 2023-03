New Suit

Tucker Ellis filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court against the City of Wadsworth. The suit was brought on behalf of Stoney Hill Development, which accuses the city of intentionally delaying development of real property via capricious regulations and requirements. The case is 1:23-cv-00663, State ex rel. Stoney Hill Development, Inc. et al v. City of Wadsworth, Ohio.

Real Estate

March 29, 2023, 3:00 PM

Plaintiffs

State ex rel. Stoney Hill Development, Inc.

Stoney Hill Development, Inc.

Tucker Ellis

defendants

City of Wadsworth, Ohio

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property