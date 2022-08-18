State Ethics Board Allows Lawyers to Hold Cryptocurrency in ...

News From Law.com

In an advisory opinion issued Aug. 5, the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct stated that attorneys may hold cryptocurrency in escrow when related to the representation of a client or for a third party through a law-related business. The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct joined other ethics boards issuing opinions on the issue, most notably Nebraska, the first to issue an opinion in 2017. But unlike the Nebraska opinion, the Ohio board said legal bills could not be paid in cryptocurrency. Nebraska allowed cryptocurrency as payment for legal fees, but required attorneys to immediately convert it to U.S. dollars to avoid overpayment for services pursuant to the Nebraska Rules of Professional Conduct.

Cryptocurrency

August 18, 2022, 3:26 PM