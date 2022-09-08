State Department Analyst Returns to Crowell | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

A Crowell & Moring partner who left to serve in the U.S. State Department has returned to the firm Thursday. Maria Alejandra del-Cerro rejoined Crowell & Moring as a partner in the international trade and government contracts groups after just over a year at State. In government, Del-Cerro served as a regulatory and multilateral affairs analyst in the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls' policy office, where she collaborated in the amendment and interpretation of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

