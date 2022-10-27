State Courts Field High Numbers of Suits Ahead of Midterms |...

News From Law.com

The run-up to Election Day is often a contentious time. In recent years, it has also become a litigious time—parties increasingly turn to courts to resolve disputes about voting rules. This year, our research shows a significant uptick of those lawsuits occurring in the state court system and challenging every step of the election process—from whether candidates or ballot initiatives qualify to appear on the ballot, to what address information must be completed in order to accept mailed ballots.

Arizona

October 27, 2022, 2:23 PM