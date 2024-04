News From Law.com

As appointed Chief Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr. seeks election to the Rockdale County State Court bench, he'll face a challenge at the polls from Rockdale County Juvenile Court Judge Maureen Wood. Voters are set to decide between the two in the May 21 general nonpartisan primary election. Get to know each candidate's background here.

April 11, 2024, 11:26 AM

