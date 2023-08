News From Law.com

The Mississippi Court of Appeals has affirmed the denial of a woman's request for total disability benefits after she claimed to develop blood clots from exposure to COVID-19 as a nurse. Donna West, a nurse at the Nichols Center Madison, MS, filed a petition to controvert with the Worker's Compensation Commission after testing positive for COVID-19 in June 2020.

