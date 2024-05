News From Law.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest budget proposal, shaped by the realities of an expected $27.6 billion deficit, cuts $97 million from California's trial courts starting in July, according to a summary released Friday. The plan, known as the May Revise, also calls on the state's appellate courts and judicial branch administration to join other state departments in reducing their operating budgets by 7.95%.

California

May 10, 2024, 6:49 PM

