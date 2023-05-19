State Bar to Pursue Licensing Alternative to Traditional Bar...

News From Law.com

State bar leaders on Friday voted to pursue creation of an alternative pathway to becoming a licensed lawyer in California that does not include passing the notoriously difficult bar exam. The unanimous vote bypassed a deadlocked commission that, after 19 meetings, could not reach a consensus in its final report on whether law school graduates should be admitted to the bar after they complete some combination of supervised work, a portfolio of accomplishments or an alternative assessment in lieu of taking the traditional bar exam alone.

