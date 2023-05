News From Law.com

State bar leaders on Thursday sent to the California Supreme Court two versions of a potential rule that would require lawyers to report their colleagues' misconduct for possible discipline. If the high court adopts one of the alternatives, California will join the District of Columbia and the 49 other states in the nation that already have a mandatory-reporting or "snitch" rule for lawyers.

California

May 18, 2023, 9:21 PM

nature of claim: /