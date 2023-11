News From Law.com

California state bar officials this week announced the long-awaited sale of the lawyer-regulating agency's 13-story San Francisco office building for $54 million. The sale to real estate investment firm Ridge Capital Investors ends the bar's two-year effort to unload the property amid a soft San Francisco commercial market and criticism over the building's operations from state lawmakers.

November 15, 2023, 6:47 PM

