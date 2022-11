News From Law.com

Law school graduates practicing under California's provisional license program may see their status extended for up to three years under proposals approved Thursday by state bar trustees. Five extension options will now go to the state Supreme Court, whose members will decide whether and for how long a small group of provisional licensees will be able to continue practicing law. The license program is currently due to expire on Dec. 31.

California

November 18, 2022, 3:29 PM