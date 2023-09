News From Law.com

California lawyers and law school students will pay higher fees for a variety of services next year as the state bar tries to close an $8.4 million deficit in its admissions fund. The bar's board of trustees Friday approved fee hikes ranging between 9% and 900% that will impact lawyers applying to appear pro hac vice, law school graduates registering to take the bar exam and law schools with state reporting requirements.

