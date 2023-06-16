State Bar Pursues Disbarment of Former Girardi Keese Attorne...

News From Law.com

Former Girardi Keese attorneys David Lira and Keith Griffin are facing disciplinary charges recommending disbarment for their alleged role in misappropriating client settlement funds from The Boeing Co. alongside disbarred Los Angeles plaintiffs attorney Tom Girardi. The State Bar of California filed notices of disciplinary charges Wednesday with 11 counts against Lira, who is also Girardi's son-in-law, and eight counts against Griffin with charges primarily related to settlement funds for families of victims of the 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in Indonesia.

June 16, 2023, 8:20 PM

