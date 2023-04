News From Law.com

The State Bar of Georgia will hold its 2023 Solo & Small Firm Conference, Take Charge! – The Revival, April 27 and 28 at its conference center in Atlanta. Hosted by the State Bar's Law Practice Management Program, in association with the Law Practice Management Advisory Committee, the event will provide information for attorneys who are solo practitioners or work in small law firms.

April 20, 2023, 12:37 PM

