News From Law.com

The State Bar of Georgia has decided to postpone its Sept. 22 and 23 Solo & Small Firm Conference, "Take Charge! – The Revival," until April. Hosted by the State Bar's Law Practice Management Program, in association with the Law Practice Management Advisory Committee, has been rescheduled for April 27 and 28 and will take place at the State Bar of Georgia Conference Center in Atlanta.

Georgia

September 16, 2022, 5:44 PM