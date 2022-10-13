State Bar of Georgia Offers Credit Monitoring, ID Theft Insu...

News From Law.com

The State Bar of Georgia is offering its membership of more than 54,000 jurists free credit monitoring and identity theft insurance after concluding an investigation into "an unauthorized access to its network" dating back to April.More than five months after the data breach led the State Bar of Georgia to lock down its network, reduce its website to a single landing page and pause emails, association leaders have pinpointed members' personal information accessed during the hack to include names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, direct deposit information, and name change information.

Cybersecurity

October 13, 2022, 11:18 AM