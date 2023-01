News From Law.com

California's state bar has parted ways with its long-time contract lobbyist in Sacramento following a year when the agency's lawyer-disciplinary practices drew a new wave of legislative scrutiny. Jennifer Wada confirmed on Friday that she is no longer representing the state bar. A spokesman for the state bar said the agency dropped its contract with Wada in anticipation of losing significant funding for lobbying this year.

California

January 06, 2023, 6:04 PM