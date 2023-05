News From Law.com

The state bar's executive director told lawmakers on Tuesday that she and California Supreme court staff have discussed asking the justices to levy a "special assessment" on lawyers to help fund the agency if the Legislature does not approve a fee increase. Speaking before a joint meeting of the Legislature's judiciary committees in Sacramento, Leah Wilson did not specify how much the bar might ask for or what the response from the court has been.

