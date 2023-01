News From Law.com

Legal employers that take steps to increase the diversity of their workforces can earn public recognition from California's state bar under a program launched Thursday. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leadership Seal Program will encourage law firms, legal aid organizations, in-house departments and other attorney employers to take up to 10 prescribed steps aimed at making the state's ranks of legal professionals look more like California's population.

California

January 12, 2023, 5:57 PM