State Bar Faces Allegations: White Attorneys Grievances Are ...

She challenged a proposed two-year suspension after being named in an ethics grievance and won on appeal, but that didn't stop Tucker attorney Marsha W. Mignott from filing a subsequent federal class-action against the State Bar of Georgia. Had the complaint not been recently dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction, disproving allegations of racial discrimination in its handling of lawyer disciplinary processes may have posed a challenge for the association that doesn't track attorneys' "race or ethnicity."

January 25, 2024, 11:51 AM

