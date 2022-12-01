State Bar Disbars 4 Lawyers, 1 Resigns After Ex-Partner Repo...

News From Law.com

Four Texas attorneys were disbarred, one resigned in lieu of discipline, and another 10 received suspensions or public reprimands, according to the December disciplinary report of the State Bar of Texas. The Texas Supreme Court, on Sept. 27, accepted the resignation of John Judge of Amarillo in lieu of discipline. Judge and the complainant that initiated the investigation are former shareholders of a law firm. Judge left the firm in April 2020 and continued to represent clients as a solo practitioner.

Texas

December 01, 2022, 1:47 PM