A California State Bar Court judge on Wednesday refused to reactivate John Eastman's law license, finding that the former Trump lawyer continues to present a threat to the public. Judge Yvette Roland, whose March 27 disbarment recommendation led the bar to place Eastman on involuntary inactive enrollment, said the former Chapman University law school dean does not merit a temporary change in that status.

California

May 02, 2024, 9:46 AM

