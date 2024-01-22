State Bar Court Judge Suspends Girardi Keese Attorney for 6 ...

News From Law.com

A State Bar Court judge on Friday declined to disbar former Girardi Keese attorney Keith Griffin, finding that the state bar's Office of Chief Trial Counsel failed to prove he conspired with Tom Girardi to misappropriate money due to families of the victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash. Instead, Judge Phong Wang recommended that Griffin be suspended from practice for six months, placed on probation for one year and pay $1,250 in sanctions and an undetermined amount of state bar costs.

