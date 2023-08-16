State Bar Court Judge Says Trial ... Will Proceed in Eastman...

News From Law.com

The state bar court judge overseeing John Eastman's professional misconduct trial suggested Wednesday that she may re-start proceedings next week even though the former Chapman University law school dean was indicted Monday on related charges stemming from the 2020 presidential election. In a two-sentence minute order, Judge Yvette Roland scheduled a status conference sought by attorneys for Eastman and the bar's Office of Chief Trial Counsel for Thursday morning. Then Roland wrote: "Trial in the above-referenced matter will proceed in person in courtroom A at 10:00 a.m. on the dates previously set and/or discussed with the parties: August 22-25, 2023; September 5-8, 2023; and September 12-15, 2023."

