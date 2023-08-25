State Bar Court Judge Rejects Eastman Request to Postpone Mi...

News From Law.com

A California state bar court judge on Friday formally rejected John Eastman's request to postpone his professional misconduct trial, saying the former legal adviser to then-President Donald Trump had waived his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Judge Yvette Roland wrote in a 10-page order that Eastman has already testified for more than eight hours in the state bar case about events surrounding the 2020 presidential election—events that are also the basis for election interference charges Eastman now faces in Fulton County, Georgia.

California

August 25, 2023, 8:52 PM

