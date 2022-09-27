State Bar Confirms Investigation Into Two Prominent Trial La...

News From Law.com

A state bar review of two attorneys' roles in an Armenian genocide reprarations case has turned into a formal investigation, the bar announced in a statement released Tuesday. State bar officials said they are scrutinizing the actions of Mark Geragos and Brian Kabateck, two Los Angeles plaintiffs attorneys who in 2005 secured a $17.5 million settlement with insurance company AXA on behalf of descendants of Armenians killed in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century.

California

September 27, 2022, 5:29 PM