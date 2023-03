News From Law.com

A Los Angeles attorney is facing disciplinary charges after she allegedly called for those protesting George Floyd's murder to be shot. The state bar charged Marla Anne Brown on Tuesday with four counts of moral turpitude and misconduct after she responded to a May 30, 2020 tweet from another user about police responding to a demonstration in the Los Angeles area: "Shoot the protestors."

California

March 07, 2023, 6:44 PM