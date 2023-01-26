State Bar Charges John Eastman With 11 Counts of Professiona...

News From Law.com

California's state bar announced Thursday that it has filed 11 disciplinary charges against John Eastman for his role in allegedly aiding former President Donald Trump in his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. The 35-page charging document, filed in the State Bar Court, accuses Eastman of failing to support the Constitution and the laws of the United States, seeking to mislead a court and moral turpitude, all accusations that could lead to the disbarment of the former Chapman University law school professor.

January 26, 2023, 4:11 PM