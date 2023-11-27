State Bar Charges Bay Area Defense Attorney With Misconduct ...

News From Law.com

A Dublin-based criminal defense attorney has been charged with 22 counts of professional misconduct for allegedly charging a client an "unconscionable" fee and mishandling a client trust account.The State Bar of California accused David Jonathan Cohen of moral turpitude, failure to maintain trust account funds and failure to comply with fiduciary laws in a charging document filed in State Bar Court on Nov. 14 and publicized in a press release released Monday.

