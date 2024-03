News From Law.com

A Southern California attorney is facing professional disciplinary charges for his alleged role in a litigation scandal that enveloped the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power. The state bar's Office of Chief Trial Counsel on Wednesday filed seven counts of misconduct against Tarzana plaintiffs attorney Michael Libman. The charges, if sustained, could lead to Libman being suspended from practice or disbarred.

