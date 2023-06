News From Law.com

The New York State Bar Association on Wednesday announced that it will form a task force to help universities and businesses maintain diversity if race-conscious admissions policies are struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. The task force will be led by former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison chairman Brad Karp.

New York

June 14, 2023, 5:26 PM

