State Bar Appoints First Public Trust Liaison in Wake of Gir...

California's state bar appointed its first public trust liaison after acknowledging the handling of complaints against disgraced plaintiffs attorney Tom Girardi raised "serious failures" in its attorney discipline system. The bar tapped Enrique Zuniga to serve in the role, which aims to "ensure that members of the public, applicants for admission, legal consumers, attorneys, and other constituents, can meaningfully voice their complaints about State Bar action or inaction and receive assistance in having those concerns addressed."

Legal Services

January 10, 2023, 9:45 AM