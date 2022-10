Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Tuesday removed a lawsuit alleging fraudulent wire transfer against JPMorgan Chase to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell on behalf of State Bank of Medora, which claims $89,000 in losses due to a customer's account being hacked. The case is 4:22-cv-00134, State Bank of Medora v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association.