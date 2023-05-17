State Automobile Mutual Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the City of Eureka Springs, Carol Wright and other defendants on Wednesday in Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Kutak Rock, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the city in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03026, State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. v. Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotional Committee et al.
Insurance
May 17, 2023, 8:00 PM