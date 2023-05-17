New Suit

State Automobile Mutual Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the City of Eureka Springs, Carol Wright and other defendants on Wednesday in Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Kutak Rock, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the city in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03026, State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. v. Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotional Committee et al.

Insurance

May 17, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Kutak Rock

defendants

Butch Berry

Carol Wright

Gina Rambo

Greg Moon

Harry Meyer

James Devito

James R. Bright

Jeff Carter

Karen Pryor

Kim Stryker

Lacy Eckberg

Melissa Green

Patrick Burnett

The City of Eureka Springs, Arkansas

The Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotional Committee

Tracy Johnson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute