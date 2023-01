New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of State Automobile Mutual Insurance as subrogee of Joshi Hotel Group. The suit targets ABC Automatic Sprinkler Co. for allegedly causing a 'deluge' of water to release from an improperly installed water system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00122, State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company v. ABC Automatic Sprinkler Company.