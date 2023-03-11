New Suit - Class Action

Hyundai Motor and subsidiary Kia Motors were hit with a class action Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of car insurers. The suit, filed by Cozen O'Connor, claims that the defendants sold vehicles in 2011 and 2012 with a defect that makes them easy to steal. The suit pursues claims on behalf of insurance companies that issued automobile and property insurance policies and whose insureds purchased or leased an affected vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00443, State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company et al v. Hyundai Motor America et al.

Insurance

March 11, 2023, 9:42 AM