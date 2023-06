News From Law.com

In a 2-1 opinion, the Massachusetts Court of Appeals majority ruled against a state non-profit organization's efforts seeking immediate relief from two public school districts' policies that required students to be vaccinated in order to participate in extracurricular activities, finding it failed to show that any of its members' children were harmed or at risk of harm.

June 30, 2023, 3:51 PM

