The Tennessee Court of Appeals has partially reversed summary judgment in favor of a hospital who challenged the credibility and standard-of-care competency of an out-of-state expert after finding the trial court erred in disqualifying her without providing the plaintiff sufficient notice and an opportunity to respond. The court announced its decision in an opinion issued May 18.

May 22, 2023, 3:12 PM

