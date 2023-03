News From Law.com

In a matter of first impression, the Appellate Court of Maryland bar applicants seeking legal action against local character committee members lacked a jurisdictional basis to proceed in a circuit court because a committee's examination of character is governed, in part, by Rule 19-204(a), and is exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Maryland Supreme Court to address.

March 31, 2023, 2:43 PM

