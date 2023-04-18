State Appeals Court: Trial Judge Failed to Act as Fact-Finde...

News From Law.com

Despite the narrow window allowed to appellants in criminal cases, one defendant in South Carolina found success in proving the trial court misinterpreted a statute providing certain individuals immunity from prosecution for weapons charges. In an April 5 opinion by Judge Aphrodite K. Konduros, the South Carolina Court of Appeals remanded a murder conviction, instructing the trial court to make specific findings of fact as to whether defendant Calvin Ford was entitled to immunity.

Government

April 18, 2023, 2:17 PM

nature of claim: /