News From Law.com

The Appellate Division, First Department on Thursday granted an Article 78 Petition staying the impending Attorney General's business fraud trial against former president Donald Trump. Associate Justice David Freidman issued the ruling following oral arguments by defense counsel Christopher Kise and Clifford Robert, according to a source with knowledge of the litigation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 14, 2023, 5:39 PM

nature of claim: /