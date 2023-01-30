State Appeals Court Allows Design-Defect Claims Against Snap...

News From Law.com

For over five years, litigators hoped to advance a case they said would set a precedent "for the entire mobile app and product industry" against social media giant Snapchat over an alleged design defect they claim contributed to a motor vehicle accident that left their client injured. Now, Georgia's two highest state courts have ruled that Snapchat could indeed be held liable for the car crash allegedly caused by a woman's misuse of one of the platform's popular features while on the road.

January 30, 2023, 3:27 PM