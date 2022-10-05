State AGs Object to Secret, Excessive Bonuses for Endos Lega...

News From Law.com

Days before Endo International filed for Chapter 11 protection, the pharmaceutical company, which is mired in opioid epidemic-related litigation, quietly doled out "excessive and inappropriate" bonuses to the firm's executives, including its top lawyer. That's according to a recent filing with the Southern District of New York's U.S. Bankruptcy Court, where a committee of seven attorneys general and a bankruptcy trustee argued that Endo has attempted to "escape accountability and enrich its executives" through millions in "secret" bonuses.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 05, 2022, 2:32 PM