Who Got The Work

Daniel J. Kramer, Audra J. Soloway and Caitlin E. Grusauskas from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have entered appearances for Teladoc Health, the parent company of online mental health provider BetterHelp, its CEO Jason Nathaniall Gorevic and its CFO Mala Murthy in a pending securities class action. The case, filed May 17 in New York Southern District Court by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of expanding BetterHelp's marketing operations despite making statements that they would pull back advertising spending. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas, is 7:24-cv-03849, Stary v. Teladoc Health, Inc. et al.

Digital Health

July 09, 2024, 1:46 PM

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws