San Francisco-based financial technology firm Chime has hired Shara Chang as chief compliance officer. Chang brings 15 years of financial services, fintech and consumer protection experience to Chime. She succeeds Victoria Edison, who left in September to become global CCO for payments for China-based ByteDance, parent of TikTok, according to her LinkedIn profile.

December 19, 2023, 2:50 PM

