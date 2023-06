News From Law.com

Solera Health, a technology platform hat matches providers' patients with chronic health conditions to non-medical wellness and disease-prevention programs, has hired Zachary McBride as its general counsel. McBride was most recently general counsel at Galileo, a venture capital-backed telehealth startup founded by doctors and focused on providing 24/7 mobile access to medical consultations and prescription services for common medical issues.

