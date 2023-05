News From Law.com

An engineering startup that aims to aims to use AI to revolutionize the development of defense systems has hired its first general counsel, Tom McCabe. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Istari launched in May 2022 but remained in stealth mode until February, when the company unveiled its plans and said it had raised $13 million from a group of investors, including Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google.

